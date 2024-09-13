Easier access to legal services for Region Nine residents

The Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs have expanded the reach of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority to Region Nine.

The team is visiting Lethem, St. Ignatius, and Nappi this weekend, offering residents the opportunity to register for Deed polls, get documents notarized, and obtain powers of attorney.

Other services being provided to Region Nine residents include registration of their businesses, renewals, limited liability companies, and agreement of sale of land.

They were also able to file any Deed and register any mortgage and debenture. The outreach saw persons getting to file their bill of sales and engage in the conveyance of transport, among other services.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC Jerry Brown Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock Residents gathered at the Regional Democratic Council Training Centre, Lethem Township to access services of the Deeds and Commercial Registry Residents gathered at the Regional Democratic Council Training Centre, Lethem Township to access services of the Deeds and Commercial Registry

A permanent office within the Regional Administrative Office compound at Lethem will ensure ongoing access to these services.

This initiative, conceived by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, aligns with the government’s commitment to bringing essential services closer to the people.

Residents praised the efficiency and convenience of the mobile services, expressing excitement about the upcoming permanent office.

Wilford Rajkumar, a local businessman, was impressed by the ease of renewing his business registration.

“Within ten minutes I got my registration renewed and printed out. So I am very satisfied and I’m glad they’re doing this. With a permanent office, it’s going to be even better,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

He pointed out that the distance to the nearest registry made it difficult for Lethem’s business owners to keep their documents up-to-date, adding that having these services accessible locally is crucial.

Leandra Jovinsk, another resident, echoed Rajkumar’s sentiments, noting the smooth and efficient process.

“When I came here, I thought it was going to be a hassle. But it was easy and smooth. As soon as I stepped in, there was somebody ready to help me right away. The process was clear, and it wasn’t difficult. This is maybe the first time we got through so fast,” the young woman relayed.

Jerry Brown, from Aishalton, emphasized the importance of accessible legal services for residents in remote areas.

He explained that the cost of travel has hindered many persons from seeking these critical services.

“It will be very helpful for people living in these areas. Once it’s here in our local area, it will be a huge benefit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC, underscored that the Registries authority performs several critical functions, acting as a vital component in the country’s legal system.

“It is part of the vision of our President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who decided that we must establish a branch of the deeds and commercial registry authority in all the administrative regions of our country, particularly in our towns,” he stated.

In addition to legal services, the Ministry introduced a restorative justice officer, Orin Boston, to the region.

Restorative justice, a mechanism for addressing harm through communication and accountability, is now a permanent feature of Guyana’s criminal justice system.

Restorative justice units will be implemented within the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s probation centres nationwide to address rising crime rates and promote successful reintegration.

“We will use the probation department here, and put in that department, a restorative justice officer, because…we believe that if we put the two services together, we will save time and money, and we will have an additional service available for the people in the region,” AG Nandlall said.

Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock welcomed this initiative as another commitment fulfilled by the government.

Similar outreaches have already taken place in Mabaruma and Port Kaituma, Region One.

