East Bank Berbice access road to see more improvements

Residents of Mara, and other communities along the East Bank of Berbice, Region Six, are set to benefit from further road development on the main access road, this year.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, M.P., made the commitment, on Monday, during a cabinet outreach in the region.

Minister within Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, M.P., responding to residents of Mara community concerns

The added road works will complement the $100 million rehabilitation project of six kilometres of the access road, promised by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Last year, Dr. Ali met with residents of Mara, who had informed him about the deplorable condition of the road. After listening to their concerns, the President promised to inject $100 million to improve the roadway.

The project will be executed by the Works ministry’s Force Account Unit.

Residents of Mara Community gathering for meeting

“We are discussing a further extension to that, so right now we are building from the back [Germania]because if we start from the front, we will just damage our work progress. We have made a promise and we will keep it,” he told the residents.

The project will include one kilometre of asphaltic concrete from Germania and five kilometres of Double Bituminous Surface Treatment (DBST) road onwards, the minister explained.

Once more resources are available, the ministry will hire a contractor to complete the works done in DBST to asphaltic.

Minister within Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar, M.P., responding to residents of Mara community concerns

Regarding road drainage, a team from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will be sent to assess the road structure to install ‘self-locking door tubing’ to alleviate the constant build-up of water.

Additionally, Minister Indar also promised to hire several residents to assist with the road works.