East Bank NDCs must put the residents first, work together – Minister Manickchand

Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) across the East Bank were urged to work together as they were elected because residents trust them to bring relief and joy.

Speaking at the engagement with NDCs along the East Bank of Demerara on Wednesday, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, stated that NDCs, similarly to ministers, are here to serve the people, regardless of political differences.

She stated that the councils need to put the people first.

As part of the ministry’s committed effort to reinforce the NDCs’ roles and responsibilities, the local government minister started an initiative to meet directly with all 70 NDCs across Guyana.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

The session marks the first time in the local government ministry’s history that a meeting of this kind and scale is being held.

The councils were reminded that the NDC is the first stop when somebody gets their newborn.

“The NDC must be the first responder when someone in your community dies or when a baby is born”, the minister stated.

Residents of the East Bank communities

This session further reinforces the NDCs’ roles and responsibilities while providing an opportunity for the minister to clearly communicate her expectations for effective leadership and improved service delivery.

“Let us proactively tell everyone, those are some of the measures we’ll take before we leave here, that between this day and this day, your tractor will pass everybody and pick up their bulky waste. So that the whole East Bank then will be cleaned up”, the minister emphasised.

This meeting is part of the ministry’s broader effort to strengthen local governance, foster greater accountability and efficiency at the community level.