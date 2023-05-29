East, West Ruimveldt have remarkable sports talent – Min. Mustapha

The communities of East and West Ruimveldt in Georgetown have remarkable and gifted young and upcoming talents which will need to be harnessed as the government rolls out its sports development agenda.

This sentiment was expressed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha at the inter-constituency football competition between the two communities on Sunday.

Minister Mustapha engaging youths of East and West Ruimveldt

“We are working with communities to look at the social aspect of them, not only the drainage, irrigation, and roads, but to foster sports in all communities.

“We are looking to enhance all the other sports in our country. So, not only football and cricket, all sports because over the years, a lot of emphasis would normally be placed on those…We are looking to fully develop every other all-around sport.” Minister Mustapha emphasised.

The 5-a-side one-day-tournament saw six teams from the surrounding areas competing for cash prizes, trophies, and bragging rights.

Minister Mustapha engaging with residents of the two villages

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport were also at the event.

Some $250 million has been set aside this year for sports development, which will see several sports facilities and multi-purpose centres being constructed in various regions.

Some of these facilities include a National Cricket Academy, a state-of-the-art stadium at Palmyra in Berbice which is moving apace, rehabilitation works at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, an extension of the squash court at the National Racquet Centre, and the procurement of sports gear, among other investments.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

