Easter message by Minister McCoy

The Easter season is undoubtedly the most solemn event among Christians worldwide. It marks a period in which life, good deeds, death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ is observed. Christian teachings portray Jesus Christ as the sacrificial lamb, who paid the ultimate price for humanity.

This principle of personal sacrifice for the good and betterment of others once made universal, will ultimately see our beloved Guyana and the wider world be a better place. Easter is the foundation of the Christian faith, and there is no better occasion, as we brace for Guyana’s unprecedented national development, to use this moment to reflect on the notions of kindness, grace, mercy and sacrifice as we consider the reality of others.

Happy Easter to all of my Guyanese brothers and sisters.