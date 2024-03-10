Eco-Restaurant to be constructed at Mashabo Village

The village of Mashabo in Region 2 will benefit from the construction of an Eco-Restaurant while a bakery will be constructed in Mainstay under the Women and Vulnerable Groups Empowerment sub -project.

According to a release from the Basic Needs Thrust Fund, a contract valued at $𝟕𝟕,𝟕𝟏𝟔,𝟔𝟕𝟒, was signed between the Government of Guyana through the BNTF and Faldhari Singh & Son Contracting Service.

Present at the signing were Karen Roopchand, Project Manager, BNTF; Ajay Bissessar, Project Engineer, BNTF; Beverley Bunbury, Community Liaison Officer, BNTF; Amanda Persaud, Director, and contractor of Faldhari Singh & Son Contracting Services

“The BNTF Implementing Agency (Ministry of Finance) received an application for the construction of a bakery in Mainstay and an Eco- Restaurant at Mashabo.

The proposal originated from two vibrant women’s groups in the villages with a vision to boost their tourism product while improving livelihoods of villagers, especially women,” the statement said.

“In addition to the facilities, beneficiaries will receive training in areas such as entrepreneurship, marketing, food management and hospitality through a collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce,” the statement added.

The projects are designed to “generate sustainable income, directly promote asset ownership and accumulation and enhance food security,” the release stated.

