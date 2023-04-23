Education ministry hosts literacy extravaganza to promote literacy, writing

–in observance of World Book Day

In observance of ‘World Book Day,’ the Ministry of Education-National Literacy Department hosted a literacy extravaganza on Sunday, aimed to inspire and cultivate a passion for reading and writing.

This is in keeping with the ministry’s mandate to build awareness of the importance of reading and literacy nationwide.

The event which is being celebrated under the theme ‘Books and Breeze: Reading with Ease,’ was hosted at St Stanislaus Sports Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Children at the games booth

Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) for Literacy, Samantha Williams said access to quality education is a tool that changes the trajectory of one’s life.

“We are excited to continue the journey to be able to deliver quality education to our learners. We believe that every child has a right to education, and we believe that every child can learn to read and every child must read…if we continue to drive initiatives that are going to ensure there’s full exposure to all of our citizens, then I believe that we will be able to build that nation of readers and writers,” Williams underscored.

ACEO for Literacy, Samantha Williams

Williams noted that the activity presents an opportunity for the sector to continue to sensitise and build awareness of a ‘One Guyana,’ where all citizens can read and have functional literacy skills.

The national literacy department was launched on April 23, 2022, with the goal of proactively enhancing reading, writing, speaking, and listening abilities of students and other citizens.

The department developed a national action plan and has embarked and launched various measures to improve literacy in the country.

A five-pronged approach was implemented which includes training, development of resources, parent education, monitoring and supervision of the school system, and collaboration and partnership.

Children at the Literacy extravaganza

The department continues to collaborate with various ministries, agencies and stakeholders to achieve its objectives.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), Quenita Walrond said NCERD will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to foster an environment to improve literacy countrywide.

Children at the Literacy Extravaganza

Walrond said everyone has a pivotal role to play in creating an enabling environment for children to thrive.

Various booths showcased interactive and educational activities, the Animal Friends App station, interactive and educational games, book review and writing, give or exchange a book, and art and craft station.

World Book Day is being observed under the theme ‘Making it Your Own World Book Day.’

Similar activities are being conducted in all regions to stimulate and foster a love for reading and writing.

Executive Director of the NGO, National Coordinating Coalition, Simone Sills, Chief Librarian at the National Library, Emily King, representatives from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), and educational officers were also present at the event.

