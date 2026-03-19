Educational reform not grounded in consultation will struggle to take root – Min Parag

Minister of Education Sonia Parag has called for deeper collaboration and careful, inclusive reform across the Caribbean education sector, warning that meaningful transformation cannot occur without broad stakeholder engagement.

Delivering the feature address at the 2026 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Ministerial Forum and closing of the Regional Education Conference, Minister Parag emphasised that while the region stands at a critical turning point, change must be approached thoughtfully and collectively.

“The question before us, therefore, is not whether change is coming. It is whether we as a region are prepared to shape it,” she said.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag, delivering her feature address at the 2026 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Ministerial Forum

The minister highlighted that rapid technological advancements, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), are reshaping classrooms and redefining how students learn and interact with information. However, she cautioned against losing sight of foundational skills.

“Connectivity without competence is merely noise,” she stated, stressing that literacy and numeracy must remain central pillars of the education system.

Minister Parag also underscored the importance of adapting education systems to meet the needs of a new generation of learners, noting that traditional approaches are no longer sufficient in a fast-evolving digital world.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag, delivering her feature address at the 2026 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Ministerial Forum

Addressing the integration of AI in education, she described both its opportunities and risks, urging regional leaders to adopt structured and ethical frameworks.

“AI is a powerful tool. It has the capacity to support personalised learning, to provide immediate feedback, to assist teachers in lesson preparation and to make complex ideas more accessible to students at different levels of ability,” she emphasised, while also warning of challenges including misuse, academic dishonesty, and growing concerns around data privacy and bullying.

Highlighting Guyana’s efforts to bridge educational gaps, the minister pointed to initiatives aimed at improving literacy and expanding access to learning opportunities, including community-based programmes and second-chance education pathways.

She also introduced the Guyana Digital School initiative, a platform designed to deliver live, interactive classes aligned with the Caribbean Examinations Council framework, reaffirming that the programme will be accessible to the wider Caribbean community.

“The Digital School was not only established for Guyanese, it was also established for the wider CARICOM region,” she stated.

Minister Parag concluded by urging regional leaders to ensure that discussions translate into action, with long-term benefits for future generations across the Caribbean.