EDYOU FM becomes the first radio station to stream in Kamarang, Region 7

The Ministry of Education’s Radio Station, EDYOU FM, just made history by becoming the first local station in Guyana to broadcast in Kamarang and other parts of the upper Mazaruni, Region 7.

The station commenced its inaugural operations on Thursday, March 23, 2023, as the Government of Guyana continues to intensify its efforts in bringing distance education through radio to the most remote parts of Guyana.

The signal is expected to reach riverine communities along the Mazaruni River such as Paruima, Waramadong, Kako, Jawalla, Phillipai, Imbaimadai among others benefitting thousands of students and residents alike.

EDYOU FM is scheduled to visit Kamarang and surrounding areas to begin distributing radios to schools.

Residents of Kamarang and surrounding areas can pick up EDYOU Radio on 99.9 FM.

