Efforts aimed at building a united Guyana continue − President Ali

His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali has restated the PPP/C Government’s relentless efforts aimed at building a future of equal opportunities for growth for all Guyanese regardless of location.

His Excellency, Dr. Irfaan Ali greets residents

Addressing the commissioning of a new well at Wakenaam, Region Three on Monday, Dr Ali said the work of his government to unite Guyana continues in the face of strong opposition. He underscored that the wealth of the nation is for all Guyanese to enjoy.

“My message in Wakenaam is the same message I will give every single community and I’ll walk the ground and touch the hands and embrace every single Guyanese in pursuit of what this government has always worked for, a unified and strong Guyana built together by our people.

“We will push forward, march forward, break barriers and bring the development to every single home of this country.”

Dr. Ali has been visiting communities across the length and breadth of Guyana with a single message of ‘One Guyana.’ This mantra is also reflected in the plethora of policies being rolled out.

Government has made COVID-19 vaccines available to all eligible persons in Guyana, even in the most remote parts of the country. Many persons have heeded the call to be vaccinated with 345,481 adults being fully vaccinated against the deadly disease so far.

In addition, over $7 billion in COVID relief cash grants were distributed to every household across Guyana, at a critical juncture when families were having a difficult time, due to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

Similarly, government has been distributing flood relief hampers and cash grants to farmers who lost livestock and produce.

To ensure children are well-equipped to return to school, the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant initiative has been increased to $25,000, together with the $5,000 school uniform allowance, every child registered in a nursery, primary and secondary school, is entitled to $30,000.

Recognising the difficulties in the various sectors, many initiatives have been launched to offset challenges such as the distribution of a one-off cash grant of $150,000, to fisherfolk and the cash grant to retrenched sugar workers.

When tragedy struck for farmers, government pledged $1 billion in fertiliser to be distributed free of cost to farmers to assist them in returning to the lands. Equally, those in the mining sector were given relief with the removal of the 10 per cent Tributors Tax.

Children living with disabilities have not been left out of development. They are being provided with a $100,000 ‘Special Needs Fund’ to meet their needs.

These are just a few of the programmes that demonstrate the ‘One Guyana’ vision of Dr. Ali.

