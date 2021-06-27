Elderly woman gets free house lot

– as CH&PA wraps up ‘Dream Realised’ in Essequibo

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal on Saturday wrapped up the two-day ‘Dream Realised’ initiative in Region Two by presenting elderly Charity resident, Ms. Rochel Esther Cuvilje with a free house lot.

Minister Croal explained that the woman, who currently residents at the Amerindian Hostel, had approached him earlier in the year for assistance. He immediately initiated the allocation process.

Consequently, Minister Croal said on behalf of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister Croal said he was happy to present the document to the woman.

Speaking on the outcome of the two-day event, he said the Ministry – Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) delivered on its target of providing over 350 house lots to residents in the Charity Housing Scheme. Several titles and transports were also handed over.

“We have had a successful event. I am happy with the outcome. We have been able to fulfil our target which we set out, and that is and that is the allocation of 350 intact.

We surpass it by five so its 355 and so I am glad for that and certainly Essequibians are happy,” he told the Department of Public Information.

Minister Croal said the focus will now be to complete the necessary infrastructure, including drainage, roads, bridges and water distribution networks in the Buxton/St. Joseph scheme which will cost $872 million; Charity Squatting Area $628 million and Onderneeming Phase IV, $1.7 billion.

Additionally, the Ministry is addressing many housing issues within the Region including double allocation, persons occupying lands that weren’t allocated to them and fraud.

“These are the sort of issues that we are resolving promptly. We have a dedicated team that will be here throughout the week because they require investigation and based on the report we will reallocate persons,” he said.

CH&PA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, said several of those issues were resolved, including those involving persons who have paid for lands and have not received an allocation. He said the Ministry will also continue to process and distribute land titles and transports to residents.

This is the second housing drive being held in Region Two for 2021. Approximately 700 house lots have been allotted this far.