Elders celebrated at ‘Seniors in Fashion’ event

The nation’s elders were honoured for their invaluable contribution to society at the Round House, Kingston Seawall, on Monday.

The event, titled ‘Seniors in Fashion – A Day of Celebration,’ was organised by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in recognition of International Day for Older Persons 2024.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud at the Seniors in Fashion event on Monday

In her address, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, emphasised the significance of celebrating the lives and achievements of senior citizens.

“It is important to celebrate you, celebrate how far you have come, celebrate the accomplishments that you would have made in life and celebrate the many more meaningful purposeful years you have to give to us, to Guyana and all those who surround you and love you every day,” Dr Persaud said.

She also shared some of the statistics regarding the global and local demographics of senior citizens.

Senior citizen performing song

Currently, 10.7 per cent of the world’s population is made up of senior citizens. Life expectancy figures in Guyana shows women live to an average of 74 years while men have a life expectancy of 70 years.

Minister Persaud said research shows a projected increase of senior citizens from 771 million in 2022 to an estimated 1.7 billion by 2050. She said there will be a massive demand for measures to support an aging population.

Senior citizen enjoying celebration at the Seniors in Fashion event on Monday

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to support its senior citizens and she outlined a number of initiatives that are designed to enhance their quality of life.

They include the establishment of care centres for seniors which will provide a welcoming space for engagement through games, reading, and social interaction at least once a week.

Senior citizens being celebrated at the Seniors in Fashion event on Monday

Another key initiative is the introduction of digital pension payments through Mobile Money Guyana (MMG). The aim is to streamline access to their pension, allowing seniors to receive their funds directly and eliminate wait times at local post offices.

Pension payments are also being deposited within the first five days of each month.

The minister encouraged the attendees to take full advantage of these new opportunities designed to support them in their golden years.

A saxophone rendition

Meanwhile, the celebration featured beautiful music and instrumental renditions, a fashion show segment, dance, and dramatic performances.

This year’s theme is, “Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.”

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

