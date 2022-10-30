Elections CoI on track for November 3 commencement

The Commission of Inquiry into the events of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections is on track to commence on November 3.

Secretary of the CoI, Javed Shaddick told DPI Friday, that efforts have been made to ensure transparency throughout the proceedings.

Administrator of the CoI, Colonel Ronald Hercules

“The courtroom setting is to facilitate the commissioners who will be overlooking the proceedings, we have a place for the witnesses and their attorneys if needed. We have spaces for the public to be accommodated. They can view the proceedings as they unfold,”he said.

He said the proceedings will also be broadcasted live to allow persons at home to follow.

“We are trying our best to ensure that it is fair, open, and transparent. As we move forward, that is our main objective, and we want everyone to be able to come here and give their statements and recollections as openly and without fear as much as possible.” Shaddick continued.

Secretary of the CoI, Javed Shaddick

Administrator of the CoI, Colonel Ronald Hercules, reiterated that witnesses have no reason to fear, and urged the public to observe full courtroom etiquette.

“We’re placing a lot of security to ensure that everyone is in a safe environment, and we are working with the joint services as we proceed along.”

The Commission of Inquiry has been given seven months to probe into the illegal events of the March 2, 2020 elections.

Measures have been put in place to ensure transparency

The Terms of Reference (ToR) include investigating whether any attempts were made to “obstruct, frustrate, subvert and prevent the counting, ascertainment, and tabulation of votes pulled and a declaration of the true results of Electoral District No. 4.”

Commissioners include Chairperson, Attorney-General, High Court Judge and acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith, S.C., Retired Justice of Appeal, Stanley John, and former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

