Electricity expanded across Region Nine – PM Phillips

Assuring thousands of residents gathered for the PPP/C rally in Lethem on Sunday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips encouraged them to wire their homes in anticipation of the electricity that will be delivered to Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) in the coming years.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

“Ensure you wire your houses in Kumu, wire your houses in Moco Moco, wire your houses all along the way because electrification is here for you, compliments of the PPP/C government.“

The electricity supply has increased because of several initiatives executed by the government over the last few years, including diversifying the energy mix.

Since assuming office, the government has commissioned mini-hydro facilities at Kumu and Moco Moco.

A multi-megawatt solar farm was also commissioned in Lethem over the last five years.

The prime minister said that it is for this and hundreds of other similar reasons that the people of Guyana are delivering one message.

“The whole of Guyana is sending one message: ‘We want the PPP/C again for another five years of development’,” he pointed out.

Over the past five years, billions of dollars have been spent to improve the lives of Region Nine residents in the areas of education, roads, healthcare, and training opportunities.