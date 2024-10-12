Electronic gates installed at CJIA

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has taken a significant step towards modernising its operations with the installation of electronic gates (E-gates).

These innovative gates will revolutionise the travel process, offering passengers faster check-in times, smoother security screenings, and a more convenient overall experience.

E-gates have been installed at CJIA to streamline processing for incoming and outgoing passengers

This update was provided by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in a Facebook post on Saturday.

According to the president, these gates have a notable capacity to process six passengers simultaneously with oversight from a single officer.

Other key features include autonomous immigration processing that performs security checks on passports worldwide and the validation of chip passports according to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Additionally, the e-gate system will support Guyana’s upcoming electronic identification and facial recognition technology for identity verification using an advanced algorithm.

E-gates have been installed at CJIA to streamline processing for incoming and outgoing passengers

It is also integrated with the automated biometric identification system for real-time passenger updates.

These enhanced security measures will prevent unauthorised access and allow complete visibility for officers through glass panels.

The e-gates also feature a monitoring station for effective passenger flow management and automatic detection of watch-listed individuals.

The government has been aggressively working to modernise processes at the airport to align with the national drive towards digitalization and AI integration.

E-gates have been installed at CJIA to streamline processing for incoming and outgoing passengers

The CJIA has already undergone significant upgrades, including the expansion of the runway and the installation of an Instrument Landing System to assist pilots when landing in unfavourable weather conditions.

These efforts are expected to significantly enhance CJIA’s capacity, efficiency, and overall appeal as a regional and international hub. They will also contribute to Guyana’s economic growth and development.

On Thursday, President Ali announced that the government is examining proposals for the establishment of a second terminal at CJIA to accommodate a massive surge in the number of visitors to Guyana.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

