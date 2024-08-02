Emancipation arch unveils at Victoria Village

The government has partnered with residents of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara to build an emancipation arch in the community in recognition of the resilience, sacrifices, and indomitable spirit of African ancestors.

Designed by 14-year-old, Kayden Meusa, the magnificent arch was unveiled on Thursday evening, as part of the community’s Emancipation Day activities.

The emancipation arch that was unveiled in Victoria Village

Attending the historic ceremony were Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, and Chair of Victoria Emancipation and Anniversary Planning Committee (VAPC), Kenneth Semple.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, and young artist, Kayden Meusa

Minister Anthony remarked that the arch will stand as a lasting reminder for future generations to fully understand and appreciate the sacrifices made by their ancestors.

“This is the history that you came from. If we fail to remind the next generation of these atrocities, people would believe that what you have today and what you are celebrating came lightly…We have to find ways and means to teach people this history because it is important,” Dr Anthony explained.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony addresses residents of Victoria Village

The health minister also believes that a lot more can be done to celebrate Victoria’s rich tradition and culture.

He continued, “We have a very rich history. And what we won in terms of this liberation in 1838 did not come without a struggle. It came because there were lots of people over many years that were involved in struggling for change in this country. We can go back as far as 1763.”

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony and children from Victoria

Back in August 2013, the 1823 Monument, which was unveiled by then President, Donald Ramotar, honours the enslaved who lost their lives during the 1823 Demerara slave uprising.

Plantation Northbrook, renamed to Victoria, was the first village in Guyana that was bought by the freed slaves.

Dr Anthony emphasised the importance of celebrations like these, noting that everyone has been able to make a valuable contribution towards the development of Guyana.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, posing with residents of Victoria

Meanwhile, the young artist, Meusa noted that he conducted in-depth research on Victoria’s history to compile the design of the arch. A plaque and a token were provided to the youngster for his exemplary work.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

