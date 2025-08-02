Emancipation Day: President Ali honours African legacy, calls for national unity

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined Guyanese at the 187th Emancipation Anniversary celebration at the New Amsterdam Multilateral School, delivering a powerful tribute to the resilience of African ancestors and their enduring legacy.

The event, marked by vibrant cultural performances, also saw President Ali outline ambitious plans for unified development and boundless opportunities in Region Six.

Organised by OSHAG in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the event was marked by vibrant cultural performances, including drumming, dance, and poems.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali receiving an award from OSHAG

Also attending were the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dr David Lammy, MP; India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr Amit Telang; and other dignitaries.

The president reflected on their pain and sacrifices, noting that “every lash upon the back, every tear shed in the dark” became the foundation of hope and freedom that Guyanese enjoy today.

Quoting Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, and Martin Carter, the head of state said that emancipation was not only about breaking physical chains but about building a nation that honours the struggles of all its peoples.

“We honour the indomitable spirit of our African forebears… Many hands weaved our story – African sons and daughters who broke the chain, East Indian men and women who tilled the soil, Indigenous, Portuguese and Chinese communities who all shaped this land we call home,” he expressed as he paid a powerful homage to the long lost ancestors.

A section of those in attendance at the celebration of Emancipation Day in New Amsterdam

The president appealed to the nation to renew their pledge to unite the nation and work for a future that will deliver prosperity to all Guyanese.

“Let freedom ring from the Kanuku Mountains to the Shell Beach shores. Let it ring in our laws, in our schools, and in the chambers of every institution. Let us commit ourselves to a future that brings people together.”

President Ali also spoke about the boundless opportunities that will be created in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), which will be grounded in unity, togetherness and love.

“The future of this region is unimaginable,” he said, noting that a US$200 million development bank will be established to support the aspirations of every young family and every small business.

The government will also ensure the distribution of direct cash transfers to enable families in Region Six and further afield to own land and homes, with assistance for home improvement on the cards, he said.

These efforts, President Ali explained, will go hand in hand with major investments in education, health, water, infrastructure, and recreation, all “synonymous with the struggles our ancestors fought for.”

“In your life, their dreams will be lived; in your life, their sacrifice will be honoured, in your lives, their selfless sacrifice will be celebrated. And in your life, their ultimate price for freedom, honour, and dignity of humanity will live on forever because you and us will be the inheritors of their work, their sacrifice.” The event saw brilliant performances including drumming, dance and poetry

The celebrations concluded with attendees enjoying traditional African dishes such as cook-up rice, metamgee, and fufu, immersing themselves in the richness of Guyana’s African culinary heritage.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh; Regional Chairman, David Armogan; and Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, were also in attendance.