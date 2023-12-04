Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the State of Qatar Holds an Evening of Reflection, Prayer, and Patriotism

On December 3rd, 2023 The Embassy of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the State of Qatar held an evening of Reflection, Prayer, and Patriotism where the Guyanese diaspora residing in Qatar were updated on the Guyana / Venezuela controversy.

The Programme consisted of the rendition of the National Anthem and the National Pledge by Guyanese Student studying in Qatar, Ronneil Lord.

Prayers from the Christian faith was done by Mr. Kevin Campbell, the Hindu Prayer was led by Mrs. Tara Singh and Muslim prayer was done by Dr. Irshaad Shafeeulllah.

The feature address was done by Senior Minister in Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, The Honourable Dr. Ashni K. Singh. The expectations were high. And the Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh delivered.

In a prerecorded video presentation, that was directed to the Guyanese Diaspora residing in Qatar, the Hon. Dr. Ashni Singh eruditely articulated and briefed the audience on the Guyana / Venezuela controversy. Indeed The Hon. Minister advised the audience that Guyana adheres to the universally acceptable ethos of respect for sovereignty and territorial, adherence to International Law and the peaceful settlement of disputes. He reiterated that Essequibo belongs to Guyana. In so doing, the Hon. Minister invoked nationalistic fervor amongst the audience.

Following the Hon. Minister’s feature address, a Circle of Unity was formed amongst the attendees symbolizing our Nation’s strength.

The audience was then provided with a description of the Guyanese menu, by Mrs. Julia Kanhai. The menu consisted of metem gee and Pepper pot, Chicken curry, Cheese roll and pine tart.

The programme ended with the vote of thanks being done by Guyana’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar, H.E. Safraaz Ahmad Shadood.

