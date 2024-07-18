Emergency works on West Watooka Road to begin tomorrow

Emergency repair works are set to commence on Thursday to address the deteriorating conditions of the West Watooka Road, a vital thoroughfare in Linden, Region Ten.

“We are engaging an emergency contract to get this fixed. Works will begin on this tomorrow morning,” Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill announced on Wednesday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and engineers inspecting the deteriorating conditions of the West Watooka road

As part of his outreach in the region, the minister inspected the road following numerous complaints from residents and road users about the challenges posed by its current state.

He noted that the road has suffered from the effects of the rainy season, with a collapsed culvert worsening the situation.

With the commencement of emergency repairs residents can expect improvements that will enhance both safety and accessibility on the road that serves as a critical link for residents and businesses in the mining town.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages residents who came to share their concerns on the deteriorated thoroughfare

Additionally, the minister emphasised the need for proactive maintenance and responsible usage of the roadways, criticising the approach taken by some regional officials.

“I have noticed that the approach in Linden, especially with the political directorate is that they walk around and take pictures and do videos and they figure that, that is representation,” the minister stated.

He highlighted that all the roads in the town are already earmarked for rehabilitation.

“The government has already committed to doing all the roads. What the people who are doing their videos and all the rest of it, they should help us to ensure that trucks with all the lumber and the overweight don’t come on these roads and destroy it,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, significant infrastructural projects are underway in Linden, which will generate increased income opportunities for small contractors and residents in the region.

This influx of economic activity is expected to foster substantial economic development in the area.

These initiatives are integral to the government’s broader mandate as they create employment opportunities, as well as nurture community engagement and development.

