Emphasis being placed on developing hinterland sports– Min. Sukhai

Recognising that the hinterland has no shortage of talent in athletics, the government since its assumption to office in 2020 has been placing emphasis on developing sports in the hinterland regions through investments.



This was reiterated by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai at the opening ceremony of the 5th Annual Lower Mazaruni District Games held at the Bartica Community Centre Ground, Region Seven on Saturday.



This, she said is integral to the administration’s aim of showcasing Guyana’s talent both at the regional and national levels.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai at the launching of the games



“The PPP/Civic government continues to invest in young people and sportsmen and women are mostly young people … and the hinterland is not at all limited, they are not at all short of talent as it relates to athletes,” she expressed.



Minister Sukhai reminded that investing in sports development was one of the commitments made by the government in its 2020 manifesto which is why the administration reestablished the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport led by Minister, Charles Ramson Jr.



From left to right: Regional Executive Officer, Erwin Ward, newly elected Mayor of the Bartica Town Council, Anthony Murray, Minister Sukhai, and Member of Parliament, Allister Charlie strike a pose with the Batavia Cricket Team.

“Even though the sports ministry was diluted in the last five years between 2015 and 2020 to a mere department in another ministry … on our return, we fully established a strong culture, sports ministry, “Minister Sukhai pointed out. Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) Allister Charlie expressed that sports have the ability to transcend boundaries and foster a sense of unity among individuals, in keeping with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of One Guyana.



Newly elected Mayor of the Bartica Town Council, Anthony Murray also delivered brief remarks and committed to supporting the event, which is being held in the township for the first time.





Launched in 2018, the annual games bring together athletes from villages such as Batavia, Agatash, Dagg Point, Kartabo, Mora Camp, Itaballi and Karrau vying for the championship to represent the district at the highly competitive Annual Heritage Games.



The spirit of sportsmanship will be showcased during the week-long event through sporting activities such as cricket, archery, aquatics, volleyball and for the first time, a male football tournament.







