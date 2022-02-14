Energy Conference, Expo will boost Guyana’s hospitality sector – Dr. Ramsaroop

Guyana’s hospitality sector will be further expanded with the grand International Energy Conference and Expo, set to open here on Tuesday.

Chief Investment Officer and CEO of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop said due to the large delegation visiting for the premier energy talks, there has been a great demand for hotel rooms.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the tour at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre.

Ramsaroop made the statements Sunday, as he accompanied His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P, during a guided tour of the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre.

“We have had request for quite a few hundred of rooms, its one of the most sold-out conferences ever to be held in Guyana. Go-Invest has been working with the tourism minister to look at how we expand the room situation in Guyana,” he told DPI.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, M.P, and Chief Investment Officer and CEO of GO-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, during the tour of the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre.

He said the number of requests has caused government to reach out to the hotel’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Badal to advance his construction to make rooms available to accommodate other visitors.

“…he was able to provide 60 new suites for persons visiting for the conference,” he added.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the tour at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre and Chief Executive Office of the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre, Robert Badal.

Meanwhile, Barbados Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Motley has already arrived in Guyana for the energy meeting, which beings on February 15.

The engagement is expected to attract local, regional and international energy experts, along with executives and CEOs from major international oil and gas companies.

Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley shares light moment with Guyana’s Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, M.P, after arriving at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre.

Local and international government officials, procurement personnel from oil and gas companies, and academia are expected to be in attendance.

President Ali, has on many occasions, said his government would continue to work aggressively to improve the tourism sector and create unique experiences that will attract people from all parts of the world.

He said too that government will make the necessary investments to help improve Guyana’s competitiveness, to offer more incentives, to bolster expansion plans.