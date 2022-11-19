Energy efficiency is essential to Guyana’s development – PM Phillips

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Saturday morning accompanied His Excellency, President Dr Irfaan Ali for the Regional Kilo Walk in commemoration of Caricom Energy Month 2022.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips flanked by Head of GEA, Dr Mahender Sharma, Deputy Secretary-General Alexis Armstrong, British High Commissioner Jane Miller and other representatives

In delivering brief remarks, Prime Minister Phillips noted that the walk sends a message to the world of Guyana’s continued efforts to foster resilient lifestyles.

“We used this walk to send a clear message that we have to be more responsible in the use of energy. In the sense, energy efficiency is important. We have to embrace renewable energy,” he said.

The theme for CARICOM Energy Month is “Our Future is Electric”

He made reference to the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, emphasizing the importance of making concentrated efforts to reduce the vulnerabilities of climate change impact.

“We have committed ourselves to reducing our carbon footprint by 70% by 2030. As I speak to you today, I am aware that the Conference of Parties extended their negotiations by one day,” the prime minister noted.

The walk began with a guided aerobic warm-up

He said this is to facilitate further discussion with regard to a solidified approach in extending assistance to those countries heavily affected by climate change.

In an invited comment, British High Commissioner, Jane Miller, emphasized the importance of hosting these types of events to increase awareness of energy efficiency.

She said, “I think it’s really important. Around the world, we are encouraging people to walk to work-having environments, and having cities designed where people can walk instead of using cars. So, I think that energy efficiency is really important. COP27 is ongoing, and we are hopeful that we can come up with strong, resilient solutions for the planet.”

The Kilo Walk was hosted by the CARICOM Secretariat in collaboration with the Guyana Energy Agency and the Caribbean Development Bank to bring awareness to the importance of renewable energy and energy efficiency, as well as to promote healthy lifestyles. It commenced with a guided 15-minute aerobic warm-up, and the procession was led some 3-miles around the vicinity of the Secretariat.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEA, Dr Mahender Sharma, Deputy Secretary-General Alexis Armstrong, and representatives from the respective agencies were also at the walk.

CARICOM Energy Month is being observed under the theme “Our Future is Electric”.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

