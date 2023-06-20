Energy security offers bold new era of regional cooperation

At the opening session of the Suriname Energy Oil and Gas Summit (SEOGS), strong statements of regional cooperation were made by representatives of Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname in the area of regional Energy security.



Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud who represented Guyana engaged in a Ministerial Roundtable with Albert Ramdin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Suriname, and Stuart Young, Minister of Energy in Trinidad and Tobago where the need for a strategic alliance in energy security was underscored.



This Roundtable discussion centred on Strategic Regional Cooperation, with particular focus on energy. Among the sentiments expressed were strong calls for regional cooperation in energy, which will become a key driver of economic growth and regional integration in the years to come.



In this forum, the Foreign Secretary relayed that the region is on the verge of a new and bold era of cooperation, where energy can act as an impetus for renewed and reinvigorated economic and political cooperation in the region. He continued to express that cheap and reliable energy underpins strong economic growth and, in the case of Guyana, will be used as a platform on which long-term growth and sustainable policies will be enacted, especially in the arena of food security and given the leadership being offered to the CARICOM region by President Dr. Irfaan Ali.



He continued that an important caveat is that there must be a balanced approach to this regional development and expansion of the energy industry with particular attention to the environment. In this regard, according to Mr. Persaud, Guyana is a global leader and will avail itself to inform such an approach to other countries.



The CARICOM states representative concluded by committing to the development of the energy industry in a manner that puts its people first, protects the environment, and safeguards the interests of future generations. To maximise the benefits to this approach, they reasoned that strong, strategic, and renewed regional collaboration will be needed and all committed to same.

The Suriname Energy Oil and Gas summit started in Paramaribo on Monday and will conclude on Thursday.

