Enmore Regional Hospital affirms commitment to providing free healthcare

The government’s commitment to transforming access to free healthcare is being realised at the Enmore Regional Hospital.

Since opening on July 4, the hospital has already served over 7,000 in its outpatient department.

During the same time frame, the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department has treated nearly 5,000 patients and has had 85 deliveries.

Medical Superintendent of the Enmore Regional Hospital, Dr Tracey Bovell

Dr Tracey Bovell, the Medical Superintendent of Enmore Regional Hospital, said on the Health Matters programme that the hospital provides 24-hour emergency services.

Dr Bovell said they have specialised clinics from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Currently, computed tomography (CT) scans are being introduced in the region where residents will have direct access to the machine free of cost.

The new Computerised Tomography (CT) scan machine at New Amsterdam Hospital in Region Six

Dr Bovell explained that the hospital has a system for admitting patients who need urgent care. Patients can signal an emergency by pressing a call button, prompting nurses to respond right away.

She noted that they also provide on-the-job training opportunities.

“In our Accident and Emergency, we do simulation exercises where you can practise resuscitation… intubation. We’re working on… chest tube placement training,” she said, noting that persons who are not specialists can assist with producing and providing our patients with specialised care.

The hospital is collaborating with the Georgetown Public Hospital to provide training to young physicians needing exposure in a high-flow setting.

“So you have more patient load, and so they increase their skills, and their capacity to be able to treat critically ill patients,” she said.

Additionally, the doctor stated that residents are happy to have a specialised hospital so close by, and they frequently come to the hospital for care.

The medical superintendent said that preventive medicine is important and that her hospital supports it.

“We’re trying to do a little bit more of going into the community and doing our educational talks,” she noted.

The hospital offers a range of specialised outpatient clinics, including dentistry, ophthalmology, obstetrics, and more. Its opening aims to reduce the need for costly and time-consuming travel to the capital for medical treatment.

The Enmore Hospital forms part of the government’s broader plan to improve health infrastructure across the country.