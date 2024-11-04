Enmore Regional Hospital could create employment for over 1,000 persons

– scheduled for completion early next year

The state-of-the-art regional hospital at Enmore along the East Coast Demerara can create employment for almost 1,000 persons when completed.

This is according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an inspection of the project on Monday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday inspects ongoing works on the regional hospital at Enmore

“For this facility, [we will need] more than 1,000 staff to manage it for 24 hours,” President Ali stated.

The Nursing Assistant programme, Pharmacy Assistant, and lab technician training programmes are already proving instrumental in upskilling Guyana’s workforce to meet the demand for these new facilities.

Additionally, thousands of nurses across the country are being upskilled through the government’s partnership with US-based online course provider, Coursera Inc.

A state-of-the-art regional hospital is underway at Enmore

Meanwhile, the modern facility is scheduled for completion early next year. It will be equipped with digital, top-notch equipment.

“We are building this to European and American standards for the equipment and facilities,” the president noted.

The hospital will also be equipped with a 24-hour Accident and Emergency department, a fully equipped laboratory, and advanced imaging services.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday inspects ongoing works on the regional hospital at Enmore

It will feature 75 inpatient beds, a modern birthing room, and two modern operating theatres, which will be staffed with highly trained medical professionals to ensure the highest level of care for patients.

“It is not the big open-ward system anymore. This is up to international standards. Each room will carry five beds, with its own washroom facility. Basically, everything that Georgetown offers will be here,” President Ali noted.

President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, who provided a breakdown of the staff complement needed for the new facility.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday inspects ongoing works on the regional hospital at Enmore

The minister explained that about 30 doctors are needed, in addition to 400 nurses, and another 400 nursing assistants. Clerical and technical staff will also be critical to the facility’s operations.

The $6.6 billion facility is set to revolutionise healthcare delivery.

This massive project has been undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co Ltd (CAMC), a subsidiary of Sinomach.

It is one of two regional hospitals being constructed in Region Four through the Ministry of Health, with the other being at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

A state-of-the-art regional hospital is underway at Enmore

Apart from these, the government is also constructing four more hospitals at Lima, Region Two; Bath, Region Five; No 75 Village, Region Six.

A state-of-the-art paediatric and maternal hospital is also being constructed at Goedverwagting.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

