Enterprise main bridge to close for reconstruction

The General Public is hereby notified of the impending closure of the Enterprise Road Bridge, located on the turn by the Enterprise Market, East Coast Demerara.

This closure is to facilitate the reconstruction from the current wooden bridge to a concrete structure, in keeping with Government’s modernised infrastructural programme.

This five-month-closure begins this Friday, June 23, 2023, and will last until November.

Persons who frequent this area are asked to use alternative routes (West) of the village to gain access.

The Ministry of Public Works regrets the temporary inconvenience this project will cause; however, persons are urged to adhere to every traffic sign, signal, or direction given on the ground.

The Ministry wishes to thank citizens for their continued cooperation as we execute projects throughout the country.

