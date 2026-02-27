Entire Annandale North to be illuminated in two weeks – Min Edghill

Residents of Annandale North on the East Coast Demerara can expect the entire community to be illuminated within the next two weeks, as the government accelerates the rollout of 100,000 street lights countrywide.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, made the commitment on Thursday during an on-site inspection of ongoing installations in the community.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging with a resident from Annandale North

The visit formed part of the government’s broader push to improve the community and citizen’s security through enhanced street lighting, particularly in areas identified as high-risk.

Minister Edghill explained that the installation process is guided by certified electricians and licensed contractors. The assessments, including night audits to determine dark spots and security vulnerabilities, will also be done.

“The engineers and the technicians got to come to the communities in the night… see where it got dark spots, security risks, and come back with a plan,” he explained.

According to the minister, the main goal is not only to install lights, but to ensure the community is properly secured.

One of the many streetlight to be installed across Guyana

Beyond Annandale North, works are already being rolled out in neighbouring communities, including Sections ‘C’ and ‘D’ of Non-Pariel, where multiple contractors are currently installing lights.

Minister Edghill emphasised that the initiative is being executed across the country, with dozens of contractors engaged to speed up the process.

The need for community feedback was also underscored to ensure the initiative is a success.

“This is about community security and citizen security… we need feedback to know if the lights are working and if there is adequate coverage,” the minister stated.

Worker on a bucket truck in Section ‘D’ Non-Pariel

The public works minister cautioned against improper practices, including the removal of functioning lights or attempts by individuals to influence placement of the light.

The street lighting initiative forms part of the government commitment to enhance community resident’s well-being by creating a greater sense of security, and supporting more outdoor activities after dark.

“We are not just putting lights…we are ensuring people can come home safe… go to church, go to work, and return safely,” Minister Edghill added.