Equitable distribution of government scholarships

Since the PPP/C took office in 2020, development of the human resources became a priority.

Through its flagship Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, thousands of Guyanese have received opportunities to study at universities across the globe.

Nine Guyanese were awarded scholarships to study in China for five years.

It included programmes such as medicine, finance, civil works, art, international economy and trade, and veterinary medicine.

So far, over 21,000 scholarships have been distributed to Guyanese in the past four years, fulfilling a promise made back in 2020.

Some of the graduates during the GOAL graduation in May 2024

Through GOAL and collaborations with other countries, the Government of Guyana has ensured hundreds of persons receive scholarships to enhance their education.

Just in May, over 1,700 persons graduated from various GOAL scholarship programmes offered by different universities across the world.

Of that amount, 425 persons received their master’s degrees. These persons were given the opportunity to study at the India-based Jain University in various courses such as Public Policy and Administration, Digital Marketing and E-commerce, Journalism, and Mass Communication, among other prestigious courses.

A citizen reviewing the GOAL application form

As the government’s mantra is to ensure every Guyanese is afforded equal opportunities, scholarships were not only granted to persons on the coast.

In Region One, 15 persons were awarded government scholarships while another 34 were from Region Two and 56 from Region Three.

Some of the requirements for the scholarship

Region Four saw some 142 residents benefitting from scholarships while Region Five has 23 and Region Six, 42 persons.

Nineteen Region Seven residents also received scholarships from the government.

GOAL representative engages residents in Region Seven

A few persons from Region Eight were given the opportunity to pursue tertiary education as well, while two persons were from Region Nine and 20 from Region Ten.

Moreover, with an astounding $1.146 trillion budget approved in parliament in 2024, $4 billion was put aside to further boost the GOAL scholarship programme.

Residents of Region Two attend the launch of the GOAL scholarship programme

This will aid the addition of 160 new programmes in general and vocational bachelor’s and master’s degree courses that will be implemented by the government. It will see Guyanese expanding their knowledge and having the opportunity to study at many prestigious universities around the world.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

