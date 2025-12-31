Essequibo coast marks health training breakthrough with 107 graduates

For the first time, residents along the Essequibo Coast achieved a significant milestone in their careers, graduating from the Ministry of Health’s Patient Care Assistant and Community Health Worker programme.

The graduation ceremony on Tuesday at the Anna Regina Multilateral School facilitated a total of 107 students who achieved a 100 per cent pass rate with both programmes combined.

This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the students and their instructors, underscoring the government’s commitment to providing equitable training opportunities for young people across Guyana.

Students at the graduation ceremony for the PCA and CHW training programme

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony spoke at the event and praised the students for their excellent performance.

He noted that these programmes are just the entry point into the health care system and explained that reforms within the ministry allow healthcare workers to progress seamlessly through specialised fields, forming part of the government’s push to create structured career pathways for healthcare across Guyana.

“We don’t want people to stagnate at one level. This is your entry point, and we expect that once you gain the experience, you will continue to move upwards and take advantage of every opportunity given,” he stated.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony delivers the feature address at the graduation ceremony

The results show that hybrid training works well by mixing online lessons with hands-on practice, so students can learn without leaving their communities.

According to Dr Anthony, these initiatives are especially significant for Region Two, as they will help to enhance the local human capacity and build a sustainable healthcare workforce.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony speaks to the graduating students

The health minister announced plans to work with the University of Guyana to provide medical training along the Essequibo coast and certify the Lima Regional Hospital for this purpose.

“There is no reason why you would have to go to Georgetown to do your internship. You will be able to train, do your practicals and work right here on the coast,” the minister noted.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, alongside government officials, staff and the graduating cohort

While outlining major infrastructural and technological advancements in the region, Dr Anthony stressed the importance of values and conduct in the healthcare workforce.

“We can have the best hospitals and the best equipment, but if the first person a patient meets is not empathetic, then all of that investment means nothing,” he cautioned.

The graduation of these first cohorts of Patient Care Assistants and Community Health Workers represents a significant achievement in the government’s efforts to decentralise training, expand access to education and improve overall healthcare delivery across Guyana.