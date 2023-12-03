“Essequibo is We Own” sign unveiled at Parika

In a powerful display of unity, residents of Essequibo gathered on Saturday evening for the unveiling of the landmark Essequibo is We Own sign. This bold declaration, erected at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, stands as a resounding affirmation of Guyanese ownership and sovereignty over the Essequibo region.



The timing couldn’t be more fitting, coinciding with the upcoming National Circle of Unity event on Sunday. Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, addressing the patriotic crowd, emphasised the significance of this act, noting, “This isn’t about politics; it’s about our land, our lives, and our future as Guyanese.”



Minister Indar also shed light on the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela and the recent International Court of Justice- ICJ ruling favouring Guyana. His message was clear that unity stands strong in the face of external threats.



The $7 million sign itself is a testament to community spirit. Deputy Permanent Secretary Vishal Ambedkar proudly declared it a success built entirely through the collective effort of Parika’s businesses and residents.



This unveiling marks another step in Guyana’s response to Venezuela’s referendum. It’s a message painted in national pride: Essequibo is not just a part of Guyana; it is Guyana’s heart, and it belongs to its people.



The government has launched a comprehensive public awareness campaign to inform and unify the nation amid the ongoing border controversy. This crucial initiative, spanning the past several days, seeks to engage a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society organisations, religious groups, schools, as well as private and public sector agencies.



This multi-pronged approach underscores the government’s determination to forge a united front against Venezuela’s unfounded claims by fostering informed public discourse and collaboration across different segments of society.

