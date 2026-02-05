“Every dollar in Budget 2026 has a human face”- Min McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, asserted that Budget 2026 addresses all classes, races and sectors, laying the foundation for broad-based development across Guyana.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday during the ongoing budget debates, Minister McCoy rejected claims by opposition Member of Parliament (MP) David Hinds that the budget was not inclusive, describing it as unfounded and divisive.

“There has been no instance when any of our policies and programmes were geared to exclude anyone in this country,” the minister emphasised.

Minister Within the Office of the Prime Minister, Kwame McCoy, addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday

He added that the comprehensive budget prepares Guyanese for another wave of massive development and success that will touch the lives of every single citizen.

“Every dollar in this budget has a human face, every single dollar,” Minister McCoy said.

He stated that Guyanese will witness tangible benefits across healthcare, education, housing, agriculture, tourism and other key sectors, as the government continues to prioritise people-centred development.

Addressing the rising cost of living, Minister McCoy outlined a range of interventions implemented by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration aimed at cushioning households from global inflationary pressures and domestic demand linked to rapid economic expansion.

Students enjoying recreation time during a school break

He said the government has implemented $307.2 billion in fiscal relief measures through foregone revenues, along with more than $203 billion in measures to reduce household costs through tax reversals and subsidies.

“It is about all of those measures that are reaped by families at the end of the day,” he said, adding that investment and policy direction such as these allow citizens to live meaningful and productive lives.

The minister also defended the government’s large-scale infrastructure programme, which has faced criticism from the Opposition.

“You criticise our infrastructure programme, but yes, infrastructure has a human face behind it,” he said. “It provides opportunity for contractors, for people in small businesses, for the man and the woman.”

To this end, he highlighted a success story of a young woman who now uses the newly constructed roads to supply food to construction sites.

The venture, he told the National Assembly, has since expanded into a taxi service, significantly improving her financial situation.

“All of you will continually benefit from the very budget that you condemn today, and you play to cameras just for the purpose of criticism, no substance, empty,” the minister said.

Minister McCoy added that the coalition’s time in government was “a failed experiment”, noting that its performance in opposition had been no better.

“Five full years of zero governance, zero successes, all excuses, no structural reform,” he said.

In stark contrast, the PPP/C Administration’s governance, efforts, programmes and strategic planning will continue to pursue national development with Guyanese placed firmly at the centre of its policies and programmes.