Every hinterland, riverain household to get economic relief grant

─ multiple households can live under one roof – Min. Sukhai

Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai has reassured that every household in riverain and hinterland villages will receive a $25,000 cash grant.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, MP, hands out cost of living relief

The Minister was adamant that multiple households can live under one roof as she responded to the numerous concerns of residents whilst in Campbelltown, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) on Tuesday.

Minister Sukhai said the economic relief, which government is giving, will reach all of the intended beneficiaries.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat delivers $25,000 to Loretta Thomas

“I assure that every household living under one roof will get the grant. Once you are a different family you must be cooking your own pot. If you are cooking your own pot and living under the same roof, you will get separate grants because you are not the same household“, she stated.

Meanwhile, residents are pleased with this initiative of Government that seeks to cushion the effects of the rising cost of living to some of the most vulnerable sections of the population.

Loretta Thomas, a mother of three, explained that the money comes at a critical time, as her family’s finance is dwindling.

Charles Roberts receives the economic relief grant from Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP.

She said, “it means a lot to my family and I would say thanks to the president, the government that he has given this cash grant. His performance is very good and excellent and I’m thankful for the cash grant because I have a family. It helped me to purchase like food stuff for my family, so I’m thankful for it.“

Another resident, Charles Roberts is contented with the $25,000 cash grant.

He noted that gold mining is not providing enough for his family.

“This thing come in good. I is a miner and I stop work to come out for this money because I need it. I have a family and it will come in good for us“, he said.

The distribution of the cash grant started on Friday last in Central Mahdia, Region Eight.

There are 3,525 households in Region Eight, according to the list produced by the Ministry of Finance, which means a mammoth $88,225,000 will be circulating in the Region when the distribution concludes.

This is just one initiative of Government that seeks to financially relieve citizens.

Another one, the distribution of the cash grant for school children will commence on August 2.

This means every parent and guardian will receive for every child registered in a school, a total of $30,000.

This is an increased from the $19,000 received last year. The because we care cash grant has been increased by over 50 per cent, from $15,000 to $25,000 while the school uniform grant moved from $4,000 to $5,000.

These grants that seek to relieve the burden from citizens, exemplifies the caring nature of Government and concretises its narrative of bettering the lives of all Guyanese.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat also handed out some of the cash to residents.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

