“Every young person deserves to have a chance to vote” – First-Time Voter

The health of a country’s democracy is often determined by the willing participation of first-time voters. Democracy shone today as polling places opened for the September 1 General and Regional Elections, with first-time voters emerging as an essential force determined to shape the nation’s future.

From Sophia to Linden and Berbice, young citizens eagerly embraced their democratic right, highlighting the role of fresh voices in Guyana’s continued development.

Voices of first-time voters

Jude Matthew Wilson, a resident of Sophia, was among those casting a ballot for the first time at A Field Sophia Primary School.

First-time Voter, Jude Matthew Wilson

“As a first-time voter, I am very excited to cast my ballot and cast my vote and I think that every young person deserves to vote and deserves to have a chance to vote,” he said.

He described the voting process as practical and enlightening, a fun learning experience for new voters.

“The voting experience was very practical,[it was] a very fun process and also it is a learning experience for other people,” Wilson said.

Shamar Nurse also joined the ranks of new voters, expressing optimism for the candidate he selected. “To me, it was easy and fun; I enjoyed doing it. I voted for the right person, and I hope [that they] make my promises and my wishes (that they told me about) come through, and that is what I am looking out for,” Nurse said, emphasising both simplicity and hope in the electoral process.

First-time voter, Shamar Nurse

From Amelia’s Ward in Linden, Mcale McRae appreciated the opportunity to influence Guyana’s direction. “It feels good to contribute to where the country is going. I hope every vote is counted and everything goes smoothly,” he remarked, affirming the significance of each ballot.

Mcale McRae, a resident of Amelia’s Ward, Linden and a first-time voter

On the West Coast of Berbice, Arianna Moore of El Dorado Village described voting as straightforward and seamless. “The process was quite simple, everything went smoothly,” Moore noted, reflecting the broader experience reported by many voters across Guyana.

Arianna Moore of El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice, who is a first-time voter

Election Day Atmosphere

Polls opened at 6 AM, with voters reporting a smooth process and steady turnout.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) confirmed that there are 757,690 registered electors.

Remarkably, 27,879 Guyanese are voting for the first time in this election, a testament to both the nation’s electoral inclusiveness and the growing civic engagement of its youth.

Significance for Democracy

The strong presence and enthusiastic participation of first-time voters underscores the strength of Guyana’s democracy. As these young citizens step forward, their voices promise to help guide the country’s future, ensuring that every generation has a hand in shaping Guyana’s destiny.