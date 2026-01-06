Expanded access to water, electricity and transportation is improving lives

Hundreds of Guyanese families are benefitting from significant investments in water, electricity, aviation, and maritime infrastructure, as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government continues its effort to enhance the quality of life and support national development.

During a Facebook post last Tuesday, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar reminded viewers that access to water nationwide has now reached 98.3 per cent, with hinterland access rising to 91 per cent.

“The strategy is really to have everybody have potable water, treated water,” Minister Indar said.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar

The reliability of electricity is also being reshaped, he explained, as the demand grows with new housing schemes and expanding businesses.

The minister stated that power generation has more than doubled since 2020, laying the groundwork for a stable supply as the country continues to develop.

“We are building the backbone of the system so the power can move efficiently and reliably,” he said.

Fewer outages mean longer operating hours and reduced losses for business owners. The anticipated gas-to-energy project is also expected to ease household expenses even further.

Improved connectivity is enhancing access to opportunities for homes and businesses.

In the hinterland and riverine communities, aviation upgrades and reduced fuel costs are making travel more affordable for residents seeking medical care, education, or markets for their goods.

“We are creating the environment so that more activity is happening in the riverine community,” the minister noted.

Expanded airport facilities and modern systems are enhancing the travel experience for returning Guyanese and visitors, boosting tourism and trade.