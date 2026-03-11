Expanded engineering school to support growth of Guyana’s aviation sector – Minister Parag

Minister of Education Sonia Parag on Wednesday underscored the importance of strengthening Guyana’s aviation training capacity as she delivered the feature remarks at the opening of the new premises of the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School.

The minister, who delivered the address on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, said the new facility represents a significant investment in the country’s aviation sector and the development of highly skilled professionals.

“This new building represents an investment in improving the quality of aeronautical training. It provides more modern, convenient and first-class facilities in which aviation engineers and other professionals can acquire the knowledge and technical skills required for a demanding and highly specialised industry,” Minister Parag stated.

Minister Sonia Parag delivering the feature address at the opening of the new premises of the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School

She noted that technical and vocational education remains a key priority for the government, as the country continues to invest heavily in developing its human capital.

According to the education minister, the aviation sector is critical to national development, particularly because of the country’s unique geography.

“Aviation in Guyana is not merely a sector of economic activity. It is a lifeline,” Minister Parag said.

She pointed out the vast rivers, dense forests, and dispersed communities across the hinterland that rely heavily on air transport for connectivity.

She explained that aircraft operations in these regions go far beyond transportation.

“When an aircraft takes off from the coast and lands in a remote hinterland community, it is doing far more than transporting passengers or cargo. It is delivering opportunity… carrying medical supplies, teachers, technicians, miners, foresters and entrepreneurs,” she said.

Unveiling of the offical plaque of the new premises of the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School

“When that aircraft takes off with people and it reaches its destination safely, you should remember that your work made that possible. That is your greatest reward,” she told the students.

The minister emphasised that behind every safe flight is a network of trained professionals who ensure that aircraft systems operate with precision.

“No aviation system can rise higher than the people who design it, maintain it and operate it. Aircraft do not maintain themselves,” she told students and stakeholders gathered at the event.

The minister further highlighted that the expansion of the school reflects the success of a vision that began 33 years ago when the school first opening in 1993.

She said it continues to evolve to meet the country’s growing aviation needs.

The new premises of the Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School

Parag congratulated the founders and administrators of the institution for continuing to invest in training opportunities that will help build a modern aviation ecosystem in Guyana.

“Here we are today with an expanded facility to accommodate more persons and improve the quality of training. This is part of building the foundation for our national development,” Minister Parag said.

The new premises will support the training of future aviation engineers and technicians, helping to strengthen the country’s aviation infrastructure and workforce.

The Art Williams and Harry Wendt Aeronautical Engineering School in Guyana was founded with the primary objective of producing highly-competent aircraft maintenance engineers to serve the local aviation sector.

It has the distinction of being the first ISO-accredited tertiary institution within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and has operated without interruption since its establishment.

Its programmes, including the Ab-initio Programme, offer a comprehensive blend of theoretical instruction and practical training in aircraft maintenance.