EXXON maintaining safety standards at Wales project site

Following a thorough inspection of the Gas-to-Energy project at Wales in Region Three, a team from the Ministry of Labour confirmed that EXXONMOBIL is fully adhering to the stipulations of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act.

The inspection team, led by Consultant of the OSH Department Gwyneth King and Assistant Chief OSH Officer Royden Croal conducted the in-depth safety evaluation on Wednesday.

Team from Ministry of Labour conducting site inspection

Their findings revealed that the company is effectively maintaining safety standards, with measures in place to promote health and security on the site.

The Gas-to-energy project aims to decrease Guyana’s electricity costs by 50%, while also lessening the country’s dependency on imported fuel oil.

It involves the installation of a natural gas pipeline, construction of a power plant and natural gas liquids (NGL) facility, development of transmission lines, a control centre, and upgrades to the power distribution network.

While on site, employees are at risk of sustaining injuries, being exposed to harmful chemicals and other workplace hazards.

Workers on site

Given the potential risks, it is imperative that all required safety measures are implemented and upkept.

Croal commended the company’s safety efforts, saying “on the site there was several things in place for health and safety and we want to say that a good job is being done by the persons there from EXXON and the other team.”

He further highlighted the company’s safety measures, noting that “all the workers were outfitted with their personal protective equipment. There was an ambulance on site…we saw some fire extinguishers.”

Image of the Gas-to-energy Project at Wales

The Occupational Health and Safety Department has pledged to conduct routine site inspections to ensure that EXXON is upkeeping safety measures and safeguarding the health of all workers.

This aligns with the government’s unwavering commitment to prioritising the health and safety of workers in Guyana.

