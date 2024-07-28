Eye testing, spectacles voucher programme taken to St Cuthbert’s Mission

Residents of St Cuthbert’s Mission are the latest to benefit from the government’s Eye Testing and Spectacles Vouchers programme.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony spearheaded the medical outreach on Sunday, which saw the ministry teaming up with eye care specialists to conduct free screening and distribute vouchers.

Francis Simon told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he is heartened by the government’s support and the turnout from his fellow villagers.

Minister Anthony interacts with patients during the outreach

“I’m happy that a lot of older persons are here too, because we know as you age one of the challenges you can have is eye issues,” he stated.

Charlotte Oselmo, also expressed gratitude to the team that visited, noting that the exceptional work and commitment they have portrayed have made it easier for her to take the eye examination.

She said her sight is something she has been struggling with for months and she is excited that the issue can now be fixed.

Another beneficiary, Mahase Ramnarace said, “I feel so happy this morning that this outreach came to our community. It is benefitting a lot of us in this village and I thank the government for assisting the people in St Cuthbert’s Mission.”

Meanwhile, Minister Anthony told DPI that the programme has been progressing well, reaching thousands of persons through similar outreaches nationwide.

Doctor attached to the St Cuthbert’s Mission Health Centre, Terrence George, explained that the outreach will benefit more than 200 persons.

Similar outreaches will be done shortly where persons will be screened for cataracts and surgeries will be done for those in need.

Additionally, persons will be screened for hearing defects and hearing aids will be provided free of cost.

The Eye Testing and Spectacles Vouchers programme provides vouchers worth $2000 for eye testing.

Once persons require spectacles, they can receive another voucher worth $15,000 to purchase a pair of spectacles.

