Family Violence Bill 2024 passed to provide greater legislative protection

The Family Violence Bill 2024, designed to provide greater legislative protection for victims of violence, was passed in the National Assembly on Wednesday after a year of consultations.

The bill builds upon the previously existing 1996 Domestic Violence Act by introducing 58 new clauses and a schedule, offering comprehensive coverage for various types of abuse, including emotional and psychological.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud presenting on the Family Violence Bill

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, presented the new bill, stating that it aims to bring practical and philosophical changes to domestic violence laws and policies.

“This bill brings hope to people across the country, instilling confidence in expansive legislation that caters to the dynamic needs of those affected by violence,” she said.

The bill’s primary objective is to ensure the safety and protection of family violence victims, including children, and to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Minister Persaud emphasised that the bill is not lenient on perpetrators who cause serious harm and abuse, highlighting the financial dependency issue many victims face, leading them to remain in untenable situations.

“If we look at what happens across the country and in cases of violence, we tend to see persons who experience violence staying in these untenable situations because they are financially dependent,” said Minister Persaud.

Meanwhile, the new bill introduces civil litigation, a significant shift from the previous legislation, which required reverting to criminal law for redress.

Now, the bill includes both criminal and civil remedies, allowing for imprisonment and custody of perpetrators, beyond merely restraining them from entering homes.

The bill also focuses on rehabilitating individuals, reporting incidents or concerns, providing support, and incorporating flexible measures tailored to specific situations.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand while delivering on the Family Violence Bill

Supporting the bill, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, highlighted that “The bill recognises that anyone in an intimate relationship is entitled to protection. It is a solid piece of legislation offering support to victims.”

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, makes his contribution to the bill

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, also underscored that the new legislation removes discretionary powers from police to ensure prompt action against perpetrators.

He also stated the passage of the act marks a significant step in addressing and preventing family violence in Guyana, providing robust support and protection for victims and ensuring accountability for offenders.

