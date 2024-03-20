FAO impressed with Guyanese youth involvement in agri sector

Director General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Dr Qu Dongyu, expresses admiration for the significant participation of young people in driving the modernisation of Guyana’s agriculture sector.

On Wednesday, the director general engaged with students from the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) during site visits to the hydroponics project and Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AEIP), at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Director General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Qu Dongyu

Dr Qu Dongyu is currently in Guyana for the 38th FAO Regional Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean Ministerial Session in Guyana

He told the students, “You are lucky because, in your country, you have a great leader and a good opportunity for the economy due to the natural resources… water, soil, gas, forest and others just offer you preconditions.”

H continued, “So, that is why we need the qualified generation who are willing to be engaged in modernisation. You have to prepare yourself.”

FAO’s Director General handing over a plaque to NAREI’s CEO, Jagnarine Singh

Dr Qu Dongyu also encouraged the budding agriculturists to use their training opportunities to elevate their skill sets. “You have to change your mindset…I wish all of you success,” he emphasised.

During the site visits, FAO’s Director General was briefed on the impact of the cultivation of high-value crops due to increased demand and lucrativeness, locally and regionally.

Various crops, such as pakchoi and premium herbs, are being cultivated as part of the hydroponics project to fulfil the demands of the expanding tourism sector.

A variety of crops, including pakchoi and high-end herbs, are being cultivated as part of the hydroponics project to meet the needs of the growing tourism industry. Through AEIP, these shade houses remain instrumental in supporting aspiring agri-entrepreneurs.

FAO’s Director General, Qu Dongyu, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat and other officials during the site visit at NAREI

Already, 70 per cent of the young people involved in this initiative are successful agri-business owners.

At NAREI, 54 shade houses are cultivating various high-value crops such as lettuce, cilantro, kale, cauliflower, bell pepper, carrot, parsley, and chilli pepper.

Almost 300 shade houses have been constructed to date. Nearly 13 per cent of all the shade houses constructed were distributed to schools nationwide, 17 per cent went to farming groups, and 50 per cent to farmers.

Approximately 15 per cent of the shade houses are being utilised for the youths who are involved in the AIEP.

As part of this visit to NAREI, FAO’s Director General handed over a plaque to NAREI’s CEO, Jagnarine Singh for the agency has been doing to drive the agriculture sector in Guyana.

Accompanying the DG were Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jagnarine Singh, FAO’s Country Representative, Dr Gillian Smith and other officials.

FAO’s Director General, Qu Dongyu, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, NAREI’s CEO, Jagnarine Singh and others during the site visits at the hydroponics project and NAREI’s shade houses FAO’s Director General, Qu Dongyu, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, NAREI’s CEO, Jagnarine Singh and others during the site visits at the hydroponics project and NAREI’s shade houses FAO’s Director General, Qu Dongyu, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, NAREI’s CEO, Jagnarine Singh and others during the site visits at the hydroponics project and NAREI’s shade houses FAO’s Director General, Qu Dongyu, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, NAREI’s CEO, Jagnarine Singh and others during the site visits at the hydroponics project and NAREI’s shade houses FAO’s Director General, Qu Dongyu, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, NAREI’s CEO, Jagnarine Singh and others during the site visits at the hydroponics project and NAREI’s shade houses Students presenting on climate-smart agriculture and other topics Students presenting on climate-smart agriculture and other topics Students presenting on climate-smart agriculture and other topics FAO’s Director General, Qu Dongyu, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, NAREI’s CEO, Jagnarine Singh and others during the site visits at the hydroponics project and NAREI’s shade houses

