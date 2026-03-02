Farmers, residents in Crown Dam benefit from improved road access

Farmers and residents of Crown Dam, Parika and surrounding communities are now benefiting from improved access and connectivity following the completion of the community’s main access road.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the project is expected to significantly improve transportation efficiency, reduce travel time and support agricultural productivity in Region Three.

Upgrade of the main access road in Crown Dam, Parika

The works involved the construction of a flexible pavement spanning a 248-metre or 814-feet stretch of road.

With the pavement now complete, only the edge lane markings remain outstanding.

The project, which cost $39,143,900, commenced on 13 October 2025 and was completed on 28 February 2026.

The upgraded roadway will improve the movement of farm produce and provide safer, more reliable access for residents travelling to and from Crown Dam and nearby areas of Parika.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to improve infrastructure across Region Three.

Meanwhile, in Budget 2026, the PPP/C government allocated more than $106.6 billion to strengthen the infrastructure, support farmers, and improve climate resilience.