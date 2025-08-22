Farmers saving $1.6B annually thanks to reversed D&I, land rental fees

Thousands of farmers across Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) are now saving $1.6 billion in drainage and irrigation (D&I) charges and land rental fees thanks to the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Lionel Wordsworth reminded hundreds of residents about this initiative at a public meeting in Novar, Mahaicony.

Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and PPP/C candidate, Lionel Wordsworth

Back in 2017, the then A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (AFC) coalition government significantly increased the D&I charges in the Mahaica/Mahaicony area.

This plunged small and medium-scale farmers into distress as they were forced to pay between $3500 -$15,000 in land rental and D&I charges.

When the PPP/C assumed office in 2020, “One of the first things our president had to do…was to return $1.6 billion to our farmers’ pockets by removing the D&I charges that were raised,” the chairman declared.

More drainage works are expected to be undertaken in several communities in Region Five

Significant resources were also invested to improve the drainage and irrigation systems, while farm-to-market access roads were created to alleviate transportation challenges for farmers across Region Five.

Guyana is the only country out of 186 that is fully self-sufficient in food production. Wordsworth stated that this success was not by chance.

This means the country’s agricultural output is sufficient to meet the nutritional needs of its population.