Farmers with 30 acres of land could opt for cash or fertilizer equivalent – President Ali 

Farmers now have the option to receive the fertiliser support either in kind or direct cash equivalent, based on their preference. This revised policy was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an outreach at the Albion Community Centre in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) on Thursday.

For example, a farmer with 30 acres of land could receive fertilizer worth $200,000, or the cash equivalent if preferred.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing rice and cash crop farmers at the Albion Community Ground in Region Six on Thursday

This approach will ensure that support is more effectively tailored to farmers’ operational realities, with some 3,000 rice and over 1,370 cash crop farmers located in Region Six alone.

“It was [a group of] farmers from Region Six who came and speak to me at Independence and another group from Region Two …who brought this idea,” the president revealed.

…And I said to the minister, let us look at 30 acres and below, and those farmers that want the cash value – if that is their preference, they have that preference,” he added.

This initiative is part of the $2 billion fertiliser support announced by the government this year to support farmers with their increased operational costs.

Over the last two years, similar support was provided including $1 billion in 2023.

Another $2 billion the following year.

President Ali also announced several future initiatives that will improve productivity, sustainability, and income for local farmers.

He explained that key to the government’s vision is helping farmers adopt smarter and more efficient farming methods, such as the hydroponic systems.

This, he said, is especially geared toward women farmers.

These systems allow for high-yield crop production in smaller areas, with one-acre hydroponic farms already demonstrating impressive returns through agro-processing.

The government will support farmers in remote and riverine communities by providing boats to transport produce to marketplaces. This intervention is expected to reduce spoilage, thereby increasing profits.

Hundreds of rice and cash crop farmers gathered to hear what the president had to discuss

Other plans include creating more value-added products from rice, reducing electricity costs and support farmers with machineries through farming groups to boost irrigation.

“We are planning ahead,” the president stated. “We want our small farmers to be able to plant smarter. We want women to be able to have their cash crop under better conditions.”

The president also spoke of plans to develop special financial frameworks where the government co-invests with farmers, reducing interest rates and financial risks.

By creating special fiscal incentives and using plant-based technology, productivity and sustainability will be boosted.

“Then we have the technical support. How do we have a more vibrant extension services…based in technology where the farmers on their device can have access to weather patterns, access to potential diseases and how do you protect your crop against those diseases,” he detailed.

Investments will also be made in regional lab services for disease detection and predictive modeling to better prepare farmers.

The government also plans to diversify agriculture in Region Six and beyond, encouraging farmers to branch into meat and honey production, agro-processing, and integrated farming.

Another key issue addressed was the delay in payments to rice farmers, particularly during the second crop cycle. President Ali acknowledged the concern and committed to establishing new mechanisms to ensure farmers receive their payments promptly.

“We are committing to you that we are going to look at the sustainability of the industry in ensuring as we move forward, in the new term, that we create a mechanism through which farmers have less delay in receiving their payment,” the president affirmed.

Farmers were also encouraged to share their ideas and actively participate in shaping policies that are important to their livelihoods.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha along with Regional Chair, David Armogan, were also at the meeting.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha accompanied the president during the outreach

