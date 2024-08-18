Farming implements distributed to Bloomfield farmers

Intending to increase agricultural production, farmers from Bloomfield in East Berbice-Corentyne received several farming implements on Saturday.

The equipment includes forks, cutlasses, shovels, a tiller and two water pumps.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over farming inputs to a farmer

The distribution exercise was spearheaded by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during an outreach in the region.

The timely distribution will not only provide farmers with the much-needed implements to expand their farming capacity, but will also generate an income for their families.

The farmers were informed that the government will continue to provide farmers’ groups with the resources, assistance and extension services they need to boost their productivity.

In 2023, farmers and residents from Bloomfield/Whim received a tractor and trailer worth $5 million.

Over the years, farmers from the region have benefitted from a range of interventions which include access to more farmlands, drainage and irrigation (D&I) works, farming inputs, black giant chickens, and fertilisers.

The government continues to carry out numerous programmes and policies necessary for the economic development of farming communities countrywide. Heavy investments are being made to expand the sector’s food production capacity, demonstrating the PPP/C government’s dedication for Guyana to be food secured.

Some of the farming inputs that was distributed to Bloomfield farmers Some of the farming inputs that was distributed to Bloomfield farmers Some of the farming inputs that was distributed to Bloomfield farmers

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

