Feasibility study not necessary for new Berbice River Bridge – GS Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has refuted the opposition’s Alliance for Change (AFC)’s objections to the government’s plan to construct a high-span fixed structure to replace the current Berbice River Bridge, underscoring that there is no need for a feasibility study on the project.

On Monday, the AFC expressed concerns about the viability of the project, calling for a feasibility study.

However, during his weekly press conference on Wednesday, the GS reminded that the government completed an in-depth feasibility study before the construction of the Berbice Bridge in 2004, one that already outlined the ideal location for the bridge and its potential impacts.

He explained that as part of its modernisation agenda, the government has always intended to replace the current floating structure with a concrete one.

“What sort of feasibility study do you really need when you have to connect two points across a river? We have to do it in any case, if we want to develop Berbice, and we intend to develop Berbice,” the GS said.

Consequently, he explained that another such study would be unnecessary, as this new structure would only enhance and modernise the existing one.

Dr Jagdeo juxtaposed this study with one facilitated by the then Minister of Public Infrastructure under the APNU+AFC Government, for the proposed construction of a new Demerara River Crossing.

The general secretary pointed out that this study was taken to and approved by the cabinet, bypassing the open tendering process, in breach of the Procurement Act.

“This study was done by a company that made an unsolicited proposal to the minister. They cancelled the bid process; this company walked into the ministry and handed a proposal to the minister and his staff. [The minister] then took the proposal to the cabinet, bypassed the tendering system…that is illegal,” he said.

“Cabinet has no right of approval of contract,” the GS explained, adding that the Act assigns a “no-objection” role to the cabinet instead.

Added to this, Dr Jagdeo highlighted the stark difference between the two studies.

“The cabinet approved it illegally, utilising funds from the Demerara Harbour Bridge Company for $161 million…for a couple of pictures which concluded that we should do a three-lane bridge…not much improvement from the existing Harbour bridge,”

He also criticised the opposition for its anti-development stance and proclivity to spread misinformation to gain political mileage.

Dr Jagdeo emphasised that the new bridge will significantly enhance the livelihood of Guyanese in the region, and will promote greater interconnectivity between the counties of Demerara and Berbice.

The government has already begun the construction of the new Demerara River crossing, a US$260 million project which will eliminate traffic woes and open up swathes of land in Region Three for development.

A US$35 million bridge will also soon replace the one lane bridge that connects Wismar to McKenzie in Linden, providing further ease to commuters and the manufacturing sector.

