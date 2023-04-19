Final stage of Linden synthetic track moving apace, running lanes marked

As works for the final stage of the Linden synthetic track advance, the marking of the track lines is progressing swiftly.

This achievement has brought excitement to many local athletes in Region Ten, signaling the start of a new era for sports there.

Speaking on the 592 Sports radio programme recently, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, reiterated that the facility will be equivalent to the national stadium at Providence when completed.

Final stages of the synthetic track in Linden with the marking of the running lanes

He said the aim is to provide a modern multi-purpose facility that will aid in the development of athletes and the hosting of international sporting events.

“It is difficult to make that transition to move the young potential athletes to an elite athlete, but we have the ability to do it,” Minister Ramson said.

Upon competition, the state-of-the-art facility will have a synthetic track, a football field, security fencing, drainage, and restrooms.

Other works remaining include the construction of stands and pavilions for spectators.

The sports ministry is hiring a consultant to design the stands, which will be followed by the procurement phase.

The construction of the additional stands will commence at the Bayrock facility by mid-2023.

Currently, there is only one synthetic track in Guyana, located at Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

“There will be three big stands and nice seats, where people can come and host games; there are also additional projects that have to be done and we are catering for that in the new budget, which includes a better perimeter fence and driveways,” Minister Ramson added.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

