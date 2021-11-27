Finance Minister encourages Essequibo private sector to tap into call centre industry

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh on Friday made a pitch to the private sector members of Region Two, Pomeroon/Supenaam, to tap into the call centre industry.

The minister, during a meeting with members of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector has resulted in the landing of a fibre optic cable that now sees the region enjoying high speed internet.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh engaged members of the business community on Friday in Essequibo.

“Now that you have high quality and affordable internet in Region Two, the opportunity immediately presents itself for persons to enter the call centre sector.

“You can enter in multiple ways, if you have knowledge of the sector, you can establish a call centre of your own, or you can partner with somebody and establish a call centre. Another way is those who have premises immediately have an opportunity to make those premises available on commercial terms to be negotiated between them and the call centre company,” the minister stated.

Dr Singh said once the sector enters the region, as many as 500 jobs could be created. He said for young people looking for employment, the call centre industry is an avenue into which they could venture.

Some members of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The private sector was also updated on programmes and policies the government is executing. This, he said, provided him with the opportunity to explain the direction government plans on taking the country.

The finance minister said it was also useful to hear from the private sector about some of the issues affecting them, and how they think government could provide assistance.

He said overall, the engagement was positive and constructive and will be useful as government crafts the next national budget.