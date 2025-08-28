First Lady Arya Ali opens Unity Beach play park for families and children

The recreational landscape of Unity Village in Region Five has undergone a transformative upgrade with the commissioning of a new play park at its beach on Wednesday.

This initiative forms part of the countrywide beautification project spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works.

First Lady Arya Ali speaking at the commissioning of Unity Beach Play Park

It is the 14th park to be commissioned by First Lady Ali since the project was launched four years ago.

This recreational space features modern, child-friendly amenities, including slides, swings, and climbing structures specifically designed for young children. Other amenities, such as sanitary facilities, gazebos, and adequate lighting, are also available.

These facilities are easily accessible to children of all ages, including those with wheelchairs, to create an inclusive environment.

Delivering the feature address, First Lady Ali made it clear that the space was created for children and families to have a designated area to spend time together and create lasting memories.

A section of the newly commissioned Unity Beach Play Park

She urged residents to avoid using alcoholic beverages at the facility.

“This is a safe space for our children, for our parents, for our families, for our elderly. I would like to urge all of you, do not come here to indulge in alcohol, because this is a safe space for our children. Let us be mindful and not let our children be exposed to any harm,” she stated.

The initiative is also creating a wave of employment opportunities for persons within the community and surrounding areas, as vendors will be sourced from within the community.

Additionally, a management team is being formulated to maintain the pristine conditions of the recreational facility.

Mala Samsoondar and her children at the Unity Beach Play Park

Families are welcoming this milestone, with one resident expressing her delight at the initiative.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Mala Samsoondar, a mother of three, said that a facility of this nature had never existed in the community or anywhere along the East Coast corridor.

“This means a lot to families here, especially the children, who now have a space to come out and have fun,” the mother said.

During the commissioning ceremony, families and children came out in their numbers to enjoy the new recreational space.



Also in attendance at the opening ceremony were Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony and former Member of Parliament Suresh Singh.