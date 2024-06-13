First Lady calls for greater support for persons with disabilities

First Lady, Arya Ali, has called for greater financial assistance for persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in developing countries.

She made the plea during the 17th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, on Tuesday.

The First Lady had the profound honour of meeting Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms Amina Jane Mohammed on the sidelines of the 17th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, being held at the UN Headquarters in New York

The First Lady stated that in a truly inclusive and sustainable world, persons with disabilities must be empowered to live a life with dignity and respect.

She highlighted the initiatives and legislations the Guyana government has put in place for persons with disability in the country.

“Guyana enacted disabilities legislation and adopted a multifaceted approach to ensure persons with disabilities enjoy equal treatments focusing on education and empowerment,” the First Lady noted.

Persons living with disabilities, including children, are eligible for receiving multi-financial funds from the government throughout their lives. Mobility assistance is also provided free of cost.

The government is providing specialised support for children, through the widespread training of teachers.

One such way is an initiative to establish a business centre that would advance financial independence and economic empowerment for this vulnerable group.

Emphasis is also placed on enhancing digital connectivity and using technology to provide learning opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The First Lady stressed the importance of financial resources being a major challenge for developing countries as limited institutions and technological capacities remain barriers in small economies.

