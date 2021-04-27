First Lady makes dream come true for Black Bush Polder girl

-through 20,000 online scholarship programme

First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali has come in for commendation from a young woman of Black Bush Polder, Corentyne Berbice, who said the First Lady has opened new opportunities for her through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Ms. Delisha Budhu, 24, of Mibicuri, was able to meet Mrs. Ali on Monday, weeks after she had penned her a letter expressing her deep frustration at her quality of life.

First Lady, Mrs. Arya Ali meets with Ms Delisha Budhu at Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne today.

Mrs. Ali joined Minister of Education, Hon. Priya Manickchand and Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia Parag at the official launching of the Government sponsored scholarship programme in Region Six today.

Ms. Budhu, who was raised in the farming community, said she successfully completed her secondary education at the Tagore Memorial Secondary School in 2013 and later graduated at the top of her class as a Community Health Worker (CHW) in 2018.

However, she said she felt there was more to life, but realised she needed support.

“It was on April 2nd 2021, that I was overwhelmed by the many challenges and obstacles faced by me and many other young people. Still, I was propelled to make one more effort. I believe that each person has what it takes to make a difference in the world. How can I be that one person? How can I make a difference?

I soon realised that I will need help if I want to do this. That night I thought of how caring the PPP/C Government always is and thought, could they be my support? I have seen the kindness, love and generosity that Her Excellency, the First Lady shows all Guyanese, especially young people and girls,” Ms. Budhu said today.

She concluded that the First Lady was her last hope and immediately wrote to her. The letter was also published in the local press.

“Imagine my joy, shock and surprise when our First Lady messaged me back. That was everything. I certainly could not ask for more. You will therefore imagine my excitement, when the Honourable Minister of Education made contact with me and met me during her last visit to Berbice. I was overwhelmed when the Education Minister spoke of the scholarship programme,” she said.

Ms. Budhu was grateful for the opportunity to attend the launch of the programme, which she said would change the lives of Guyanese forever.

Minister Manickchand said the First Lady has been finding very creative ways, through fundraising and working with the private sector, to ensure meaningful changes are brought to people’s lives.

“When we read Delisha’s letter in the paper, she came here in support of a programme that will change her life and all the children she will have, to change their lives.

“She [First Lady]is the holder of a first degree and is presently reading for her master’s, so she understands the value of education.”

Minister Manickchand said the First Lady has launched several lifechanging programmes, including the period initiative, which will see girls, particularly those in the hinterland communities, being given free sanitary products.

The First Lady is also looking to pair orphanages with private sector companies to ensure they are given support over a particular period. Mrs. Ali is also at the forefront of the country’s beautification project.