First Lady, MOM hand over five homes in Berbice

First Lady Arya Ali joined the Men on Mission (MOM) team on Thursday to officially hand over five newly constructed homes to five deserving families across the East Berbice-Corentyne Region.

While handing over the homes, First Lady Ali said that access to adequate, safe, and affordable housing is a foundation of social development.

First Lady Arya Ali and one of the recipients of the new home



She offered high praises for the MOM team, recognising the remarkable work they have spearheaded in providing residences for hundreds of families throughout Guyana.

Launched in 2022, the MOM initiative has focused on promoting integrity, productivity, and accountability among men while actively combating toxic masculinity through humanitarian engagement, like the home construction projects.

The recipients of the homes were Deomattie Jainarine of Ankerville, Coreen Clarkson of Fort Ordinance, Parbattie Babunarine of Williamsburg, Welma Permaul, East Canje, and Mr Soorjbally Ramlochan of No. 19 Village.